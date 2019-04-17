'Deadly pollen bomb' warning issued as temperatures to hit 25C over Easter Bank Holiday

Bank Holiday revellers have been warned a "deadly pollen bomb" could strike over the Easter weekend, as temperatures are set to soar as high as 25C.

The Met Office has forecast a dry, settled Bank Holiday weekend for much of the UK, with the mercury hitting the high teens and low 20s on Saturday and Sunday.

Yet the warmer weather could be bad news for hay fever and asthma sufferers, with the natioal weather service forecasting a high chance of pollen, from the South West of England all the way up as far as central Tayside and Fife in Scotland on Saturday.

Sonia Munde, head of services at Asthma UK, said: "A deadly pollen bomb is due to hit this week, putting people with asthma at risk of a potentially life-threatening asthma attack.

“Around 3.3 million people with asthma are affected by pollen, which can cause symptoms such as wheezing, a tight chest or coughing.