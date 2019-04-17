Temperatures to hit 25C over Easter Bank Holiday weekend

Melting chocolate this Easter?

After a cold April so far - with temperatures way below average and below freezing by night with widespread frosts - it’s all change, just in the nick of time.

It’s set to be warming up as the rest of the week wears on after a gradual shift in air mass in the last 24hrs. There’ll be a slow steady rise in temperature in the next few days - as we draw in warmer air from the Mediterranean.

Arriving in the south the warmer feel will travel northwards leaving much of Britain with a promising Easter weekend.

Highs of 24-25C are expected on Saturday and Sunday making it warmer than some parts of Spain, Portugal, Ibiza and Greece.

The temperatures will switch to be above average this week - but not quite as high as this time last year when we had our warmest April day on record with 29C. The warm weather stayed put for much of the rest of spring - and summer.

Despite Bank Holiday weekends having bad weather PR - all of last year’s bank holidays were warm and sunny (if at times thundery and humid).

The warm weather is expected to last into next week at this stage. Watch this space.