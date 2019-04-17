Wembley murder investigation launched after man hit by car during 'brawl' outside Tube station

A man hit by a car during a brawl near a London Underground station has died, sparking a murder investigation.

Violence erupted near Alperton Tube station in Wembley, north-west London in the early hours of Tuesday.

During the melee, a car hit two men, aged 27 and 21, who were taken to hospital for treatment.

"The 21-year-old man was later discharged. The other man remained in hospital," police said.

"His condition was not initially thought to be life-threatening; however his condition deteriorated and he died in hospital on the evening of Tuesday, 16 April."