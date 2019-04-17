What the papers say – April 17

A variety of stories lead Tuesday’s papers, including the latest on the fire at Notre Dame. The Paris cathedral was half an hour from collapsing when it was saved by firefighters, The Times reports.

The Guardian says that among the destruction at the “defiant” cathedral the altar and cross were still standing.

Hundreds of millions of euros have been donated for the rebuilding of the world-famous landmark, the i reports.

The Daily Mail pictures the cathedral’s altar cross on its front page, but leads with a report on the number of women over 50 in work reaching record levels.

The Duchess of Sussex is looking for an American nanny for her baby, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Telegraph reports on a review that could see convictions for minor crimes hidden from employees.

There are cases of vulnerable people being evicted from care homes after families complain about their treatment, the Daily Express says.

The Financial Times leads with fallout over the grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max 8 airliner.

And The Sun leads with misconduct charges for former Manchester United footballer Paul Scholes over an alleged betting scandal.