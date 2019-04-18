10m embark on Easter getaways as UK temperatures set to hit 23C

About 10 million people are preparing to head off on an Easter holiday, new figures suggest. Good Friday will be the busiest travel day as many people make the most of the long weekend. Motorists are being urged to set off early or delay travel until Saturday to avoid the worst jams. For those staying in the UK, the Met Office is predicting plenty of dry and sunny weather across the country.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Temperatures are expected to widely reach the low 20s Celsius and peak at 23C in the South. Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: “With temperatures usually around 10-13C at this time of year, it’s certainly going to be significantly warmer than average this Easter weekend and quite a contrast to the colder weather we have seen so far this month.” A survey of 1,258 people by tourist board VisitEngland indicates that 7.4 million have planned an overnight trip in the UK this weekend. This is up from 4.8 million last year and is the most since the annual survey was launched in 2013. Among the attractions holding special events this weekend are Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire; Goodrich Castle, Herefordshire; Dreamland Margate, Kent and Chatsworth House, Derbyshire. VisitEngland director Patricia Yates said: “It is great to see so many Brits are planning holidays at home in the UK in what is set to be a cracking Easter, bringing a boost for businesses and local economies as the summer season gets under way. “Holidaying at home continues to be a great choice with the certainty of budgeting, the ease and convenience, and the quality on offer all tempting people to explore beyond their doorstep.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.