- ITV Report
British couple who were 'utterly devoted to each other' killed in buggy crash on Greek island of Santorini
A British couple killed in a buggy crash on the Greek island of Santorini have been named as teachers Milly and Toby Savill who were "utterly devoted to each other".
The couple, from Vauxhall, in south London, had been driving the vehicle on the Profitis Ilias mountain when it fell into a 200-metre ravine on Sunday afternoon, local media reported.
The peak is the highest point on the Greek island, which is popular with British holidaymakers.
Ms Savill’s father, Steve Coulson, the vicar of St Mark’s Kennington Church in south London, paid tribute to the couple on Thursday.
He said: “Milly and Toby were married in 2017 and were utterly devoted to one another.
“Their families are so proud of them, and although devastated, we are comforted by having shared so many wonderful times of love and joy together.
“Toby and Milly were passionate about their Christian faith, and we are being sustained by the same sure hope of Easter Resurrection.”
Mr Savill, 26, taught history at Ark Evelyn Grace Academy in Brixton.
Principal Tim Dainty said: “Everyone here at Evelyn Grace Academy is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Toby Savill and his wife, Milly.
“Understandably, this news has come as a real shock to us all and so we will be working with counsellors to support those staff and students who require it at this difficult time.”
He added: “Toby joined our school in September 2018 as a newly qualified teacher of history and quickly established himself as a very dedicated and passionate educator.
“His enthusiasm was infectious. He had a very strong relationship with his students and was extremely well-respected by his fellow staff members.
“He will be greatly missed by one and all.”
Ms Savill, 25, taught at St Anne’s Catholic primary school in Vauxhall.
Head teacher Catherine Davis said: “Mrs Savill was a dearly, much loved teacher and member of staff at St Anne’s.”
She added: “Such young lives cut short when so young can’t be understood, apart from maybe the belief that Milly and Toby’s share of god’s work had, in his eyes, been completed and he was ready to welcome them into his kingdom.”
Dulwich & West Norwood MP Helen Hayes tweeted: “My thoughts with all at @ARKEvelynGrace on the devastating loss of teacher Toby Savill & his wife Milly, a teacher in Vauxhall.”
Santorini is in the south of the Aegean Sea, south east of the Greek capital Athens.