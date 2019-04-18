British couple who were 'utterly devoted to each other' killed in buggy crash on Greek island of Santorini

Milly and Toby Savill were said to be 'utterly devoted to each other'. Credit: Family handout/PA

A British couple killed in a buggy crash on the Greek island of Santorini have been named as teachers Milly and Toby Savill who were "utterly devoted to each other". The couple, from Vauxhall, in south London, had been driving the vehicle on the Profitis Ilias mountain when it fell into a 200-metre ravine on Sunday afternoon, local media reported. The peak is the highest point on the Greek island, which is popular with British holidaymakers.

Ms Savill’s father, Steve Coulson, the vicar of St Mark’s Kennington Church in south London, paid tribute to the couple on Thursday. He said: “Milly and Toby were married in 2017 and were utterly devoted to one another. “Their families are so proud of them, and although devastated, we are comforted by having shared so many wonderful times of love and joy together. “Toby and Milly were passionate about their Christian faith, and we are being sustained by the same sure hope of Easter Resurrection.”

Santorini is a popular holiday destination. Credit: Flickr/Alberto d'Argenio