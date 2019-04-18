Call for national security review of big venues in wake of arena bombing

The Government should launch a review into security at major venues following the Manchester Arena attack, Andy Burnham has said in a progress report looking at the response to the incident. The Mayor of Greater Manchester supported calls from victims’ families to see security enhances as he published the update, which followed a report by former head of the Civil Service Lord Bob Kerslake that assessed the emergency response to the 2017 attack. The update revealed Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) had undertaken a “full root and branch review” after concerns over its delayed response to the emergency and media regulator the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) was compiling guidance on reporting major incidents after some bereaved relatives said they felt “hounded” by the press in the aftermath. Twenty-two people died when suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, detonated a device in the foyer of the arena at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 2017. In Mr Burnham’s progress report, published on Thursday, he supported calls made by Figen Murray, the mother of victim Martyn Hett, 29, for the introduction of “Martyn’s Law” – which would make metal detectors and bag searches obligatory for big public venues.

He said: “I believe there is a clear case for a thorough review of security measures at major sporting and entertainment event venues to establish clearly understood mandatory standards and I call on the Government to initiate one. “We need to have clear minimum and mandatory standards at all venues so there is clarity for operators and confidence for the public.” The Kerslake Report, published last March, found firefighters, some who heard the bomb go off and were trained in first-aid and terror scenarios with specialist equipment, did not get permission to go to the scene until hours after the suicide bombing, despite the nearest station being just half a mile away. Following concerns raised by the mayor, GMFRS launched a “root and branch” review and proposals for change, including a refocus on frontline delivery, were released for public consultation last month, Mr Burnham said in the update. The mayor called on press regulator IPSO to keep issues raised in the Kerslake Report under review after the watchdog concluded the provisions of its Editor’s Code were adequate to cover incidents such as the arena attack. It found examples of shocking behaviour attributed to journalists and photographers, that were given by contributors to the report, were breaches of the existing code.

Lord Bob Kerslake published his review into the bombing last March Credit: PA