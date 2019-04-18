Doctors given conflict management advice to prevent future high-profile cases

Families caring for sick children should be warned about the potential pitfalls of sharing their plight on social media, experts have said. New guidance for health professionals suggests parents are helped to understand the possible impact on their personal lives of posting online or involving the media. It follows the high-profile cases of Charlie Gard, Alfie Evans and Ashya King, which attracted international attention and drew commentary from figures including Donald Trump and the Pope.

The case of Charlie Gard drew international attention Credit: Jonathan Brady/ PA

The document aims to prevent conflict developing between medical staff and families, and provides advice on how to best identify and manage problems when they do occur. It warns doctors against giving families unrealistic expectations of their child’s future, and suggests outside help may be necessary when disagreements escalate. Hospital staff should also be told to avoid engaging with social media during such cases, it also advises. Lead author Dr Mike Linney, from the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), said: “Conflict is physically and mentally damaging for everyone involved, and in recent years, as cases are propelled into the public domain, further complexity is added to an already sensitive and stressful situation.”

