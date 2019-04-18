Facebook uploaded email contacts of 1.5 million users without their consent

Facebook harvested the email contacts of more than 1.5 million new users who joined the site since 2016, without their consent.

The social network has said it "unintentionally uploaded" the email contacts after asking some users to email passwords when signing up to the site as a way of verifying their identity - a practice widely criticised by security experts.

According to a report by Business Insider, those who did enter their password then saw a pop-up message telling them their contacts were being imported to Facebook, without asking for permission to do so first.

The incident is the latest in a growing list of data privacy breaches to hit the social network.