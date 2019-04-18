Game Of Thrones star among those paying tribute to BBC actress Mya-Lecia Naylor

Game Of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel and I’m A Celebrity’s Emily Atack are among those to have paid tribute following the death of BBC child actress Mya-Lecia Naylor. Naylor, known for appearing in shows including Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, died at the age of 16 on April 7, her representatives said. Naylor also starred in CBBC show Almost Never and was described as “deeply talented” by A&J Management.

Following news of her death, Emmanuel, who plays Missandei on Game Of Thrones, said she was “very sad to hear the tragic news”, adding they were both managed by the same company.

She said: “Although I did not know her personally, I wanted to send my condolences to her family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.” Atack starred alongside Naylor on Almost Never. Writing on Instagram, she described the teenager as a “beautiful girl”.

She said: “So shocked and sad to hear about lovely Mya-Lecia Naylor. She was a beautiful and talented girl. A complete joy to be around on the set of Almost Never. Sending all my love to her family & friends. Rest in peace beautiful girl x.” Historian Greg Jenner said the news was “terribly sad” while BBC TV presenter Tee Cee also paid tribute.

She said: “Deeply saddened by the passing of CBBC actress Mya-Lecia Naylor – although just 16, what a legacy she’s left for CBBC fans all over the UK who watched and loved the TV shows she starred in. Rest in peace sweets.” Paul Rose was a scriptwriter on Almost Never and described Naylor’s death as a “huge loss”.

He said: “Found out the heartbreaking news last week that Mya-Lecia Naylor has died. “I’d been writing scripts for S2 of Almost Never since last year, all featuring Mya’s character. Far too young, and a huge loss for all on the show. My heart goes out to her family.” Alice Webb, director of BBC Children’s which includes CBBC, said news of Naylor’s death had left her team “distraught and so terribly sad”.

