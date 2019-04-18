- ITV Report
Harry & Meghan: A Royal Baby - Tonight
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who married in Windsor last May, are looking forward to welcoming their first child any day now. As we all wait to hear the news of this very special arrival, Tonight looks at what will make this royal baby unique, and whether it will herald a fresh start for the couple after some difficult recent headlines in the press.
Baby Sussex will be seventh in line to the throne, and unlikely to ever become king or queen. However they will be one of a kind.
Unique they may be, but the new baby will still be subject to the centuries old law stating that only males can inherit peerages, meaning if Meghan and Harry have a daughter she won’t be able to inherit the same title as a son. Tonight met with Charlotte Carew-Pole, from campaign group Daughters’ Rights, who wants the law to be altered. Because 92 seats in the House of Lords are reserved for hereditary peers, she believes it’s something that needs to change.
The Sussexes have been subject to intense media attention from the moment Meghan arrived on the scene, but in recent months the coverage of the former TV star has gone from feeling largely positive to increasingly negative.
But a new baby could signal a new start and a return to more positive headlines. Certainly royal baby fever has reached new heights as Meghan Markle has reached the final weeks of her pregnancy. One woman who’s had a taste of the media frenzy is Lauren Mishcon, who works as a ‘doula’; a non-medical birth companion. There were rumours that Meghan had added a modern twist to her birth plan and hired a doula, and Lauren was named in the press as the person who’d been chosen.
Lauren Mishcon says that if Meghan is having a doula it definitely isn’t her.
Despite the desire for information about the pregnancy and upcoming birth, Harry and Meghan have chosen to keep most of the details private . Last week they used their new instagram account to reveal that they’ll only be announcing the birth after they’ve had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family. So the nation -and the rest of the world- can only do what all excited well-wishers do when a baby is on the way: wait!
