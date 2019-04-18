Human Rights Watch accuses Bangladesh government of 'failing' rape victims after teen is burned to death

Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on the Bangladeshi government to “ensure justice” after an 18-year-old student who had accused a head teacher of attempted rape was burned to death.

Nusrat Jahan Rafi was tricked into going to a rooftop of a cyclone shelter, according to local media, and was doused with kerosene on April 6.

Her family says the attack came after she refused to back down from a complaint – reportedly described as “no big deal” by police – against her own principal.

She died four days later with burns covering 80% of her body, which led to nationwide protests demanding the government reforms its laws around sexual assault.

Meenakshi Ganguly, HRW’s South Asia director, said: “The horrifying murder of a brave woman who sought justice shows how badly the Bangladesh government has failed victims of sexual assault.

“Nusrat Jahan Rafi’s death highlights the need for the Bangladesh government to take survivors of sexual assault seriously and ensure that they can safely seek a legal remedy and be protected from retaliation.”