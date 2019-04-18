‘Concreteberg’ as heavy as blue whale found in London sewer

London's ageing sewer network is already fighting the scourge of fatbergs, now one section faces a new battle, this time with a record-breaking "concreteberg" which is heavy as a blue whale.

The blockage, caused by people pouring concrete into drains, is the largest that water company Thames Water has ever seen and was discovered in Islington, north London.

Over time, the "concreteberg" has built up to become at least 100 metres long and weighs 105 tonnes.

The solidified concrete is more dense than a so-called fatberg, made up of fat, oil and wet wipes, and has set to the walls of the Victorian-era sewer.

Residents have been told the "concreteberg" will take at least two months to remove with pneumatic drills and high pressure jets, with work beginning next week.