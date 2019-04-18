Chinese Muslims' concern for relatives detained in 'concentration camps'

In China, an estimated one and a half million people are held behind wire fences. Their crime is their refusal to denounce their religion.

Beijing has routinely been accused of detaining Muslims in what detainees call "concentration camps".

It is thought there are 70 of the camps in the country, and that number is growing.

Only recently did an admission of the existence of such "reeducation centres" come from the country's government. It insists they serve a purpose of preventing extremism and denies any wrongdoing.

But the families of detainees say those taken there are kept in demeaning conditions.