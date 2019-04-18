- ITV Report
Donald Trump tweets 'game over' as attorney general declares no collusion in Robert Mueller investigation report
US president Donald Trump has declared 'game over' on the Robert Mueller investigation into alleged collusion with Russia as the attorney general gave a statement on his conclusion of the report.
US attorney general William Barr said there was “no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government hackers” as he spoke ahead of the release of Mueller’s report into Russian election interference.
Eager to get in the last word ahead of the public release of the special counsel’s report, Mr Barr laid out in advance what he said was the “bottom line”.
Speaking ahead of the redacted version's release to Congress and commenting on the investigation, Trump told reporters: "This should never happen to another president again."
Despite Barr confirming what Trump had always maintained, that there was no collusion, Mueller's report did point to 10 episodes in which the president sought to seize control of the Russia probe.
Examples include Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, the president's directive to subordinates to have Mueller fired and efforts to encourage witnesses not to cooperate.
The president's lawyers say Trump's conduct fell within his constitutional powers, but Mueller's team deemed the episodes were deserving of scrutiny to determine whether crimes were committed.
While Mr Mueller drew no conclusion about whether Mr Trump had obstructed justice in the investigation, Mr Barr said he and deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein personally had concluded that while Mr Trump was “frustrated and angry” about the Mueller probe, nothing the president did rose to the level of an “obstruction-of-justice offence”.
Mr Barr said the president did not exert executive privilege to withhold anything in the report. And he said the president’s personal lawyer had requested and gotten a chance to review the report before its public release.
Critics of Barr, mostly Democrats, condemned the attorney general for apparently acting like a defender of Trump.
Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted it was "a disgrace" for Barr to act like "the personal attorney and publicist" for Trump.
California senator Kamala Harris tweeted that Barr's news conference was "a stunt, filled with political spin."
The Justice Department will release a redacted version of the special counsel’s report later, opening up months, if not years, of fights over what the document means in a deeply divided country.
Earlier, Mr Trump used a tweet to claim the investigation into Russian election meddling was “The Greatest Political Hoax of all time!”.