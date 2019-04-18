Donald Trump tweets 'game over' as attorney general declares no collusion in Robert Mueller investigation report

US president Donald Trump has declared 'game over' on the Robert Mueller investigation into alleged collusion with Russia as the attorney general gave a statement on his conclusion of the report.

US attorney general William Barr said there was “no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government hackers” as he spoke ahead of the release of Mueller’s report into Russian election interference.

Eager to get in the last word ahead of the public release of the special counsel’s report, Mr Barr laid out in advance what he said was the “bottom line”.

Speaking ahead of the redacted version's release to Congress and commenting on the investigation, Trump told reporters: "This should never happen to another president again."

Despite Barr confirming what Trump had always maintained, that there was no collusion, Mueller's report did point to 10 episodes in which the president sought to seize control of the Russia probe.