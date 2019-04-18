North Korea announces test-firing of new tactical guided weapon

North Korea has test-fired a “new-type tactical guided weapon”, its state media has announced. The move could be an attempt to register the country’s displeasure with currently deadlocked nuclear talks with the United States without causing those coveted negotiations to collapse. The country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, observed the firing by the Academy of Defence Science of the unspecified weapon on Wednesday, the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said. Mr Kim was reported to have said that “the development of the weapon system serves as an event of very weighty significance in increasing the combat power of the People’s Army”.

A TV news show reports on North Korea’s test-fire of a ‘new-type tactical guided weapon’ Credit: Lee Jin-man/AP

The Associated Press could not independently verify North Korea’s claim, and it was not immediately clear what had been tested. It is likely not, however, a banned ballistic missile test, which would jeopardise the diplomatic talks meant to provide the North with concessions in return for disarmament. A South Korean analyst said that details in the North’s media report indicate it could have been a new type of cruise missile. Another possible clue: one of the lower level officials mentioned in the North’s report on the test — Pak Jong Chon — is known as an artillery official. The test comes during an apparent deadlock in nuclear disarmament talks after the failed summit in Hanoi between Mr Kim and President Donald Trump earlier this year. Some in Seoul worry that the North will turn back to actions seen as provocative by outsiders as a way to force Washington to drop its hardline negotiating stance and grant the North’s demand for a removal of crushing international sanctions. A string of increasingly powerful weapons tests in 2017 and Mr Trump’s response of “fire and fury” had many fearing war before the North shifted to diplomacy. Mr Trump said last month that he “would be very disappointed if I saw testing”.

President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi earlier this year Credit: Evan Vucci/AP