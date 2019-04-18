- ITV Report
-
Five times Premier League star Mohamed Salah has impressed us after he uses Time 100 influence to champion women
Liverpool footballer Mohamed Salah being named one of the world's 100 most influential people by Time magazine is a considerable feat.
But it was the 26-year-old Egyptian striker's comments after featuring on the cover of the US magazine among five other stars which has impressed many.
"We need to change the way we treat women in our culture," he told Time.
"I support the woman more than I did before, because I feel like she deserves more than what they give her now, at the moment."
It led TV presenter and comedian John Oliver to hail Salah as a "better human being" than a footballer - adding: "And he's one of the best football players in the world."
Here are five other times Salah - known to his fans as the 'Egyptian King' - has impressed us:
Salah gave money to a thief, who stole from his family, to rebuild his life
His family was robbed in December 2017 and at the time Salah persuaded his father to drop the charges against the thief.
According to several media reports, Salah gave money to the perpetrator to build a better life, and also helped him to find a job.
In interviews Salah has stated all he wants is for everyone to have a chance to better themselves, according to The Mirror.
Salah helping Egyptians in his hometown find education and healthcare
When Salah's not helping Liverpool win matches, he's helping Egyptians in his hometown of Nagrig, in the Gharbia district, to find education and healthcare.
The Reds forward set up a charity for his local community which is helping build a religious school and funding new equipment for the area's hospital.
Salah has inspired hundreds to seek help for drug addiction
Salah's appearance in a video "Say No To Drugs" urging young Egyptians to stay away from the substances, had a massive influence on people.
The drugs rehabilitation call centre witnessed a staggering 400% increase in calls after the campaign was fully endorsed by the 26-year-old.
Egypt's Social Solidarity Minister, Ghada Waly, revealed the contact number for an addiction cure was very busy ever since Salah featured in the campaign, according to Egypt Today.
Salah donates tens of thousand of pounds to veteran footballers
Salah donated money to help veteran Egyptian footballers who may have fallen on hard times after retiring from the game.
Radio host and former Zamalek player Khaled El-Ghandour's claimed in 2017 that Salah has given £26,612 (€30,000) to the Association of Veteran Egyptian Players.
Winning the Premier League golden boot and African player of the year
The striker initially raised eyebrows when he arrived at Anfield for £34.3 million in 2017 after a disappointing spell at Chelsea earlier in his career.
Now as one of the Premier League's top scorers and one of the world's most sought-after players, he has won at least ten sporting awards.
Salah's penalty against Congo in October helped to secure the team a place in its first World Cup in 28 years.
He continues to inspire thousands across the globe through his hard work, his passion for football and religion and his generosity.
This is evident as he is celebrated on the cover of Time magazine's top 100 most influential people.
Salah was named on the list alongside singers Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, US President Donald Trump, Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and former US first lady Michelle Obama.
The 2019 list sees six different covers of Time magazine, with actress Sandra Oh, singer Taylor Swift, footballer Mohamed Salah, politician Nancy Pelosi, broadcaster Gayle King and film star Dwayne Johnson all gracing the front of the magazine.