Five times Premier League star Mohamed Salah has impressed us after he uses Time 100 influence to champion women

Liverpool footballer Mohamed Salah being named one of the world's 100 most influential people by Time magazine is a considerable feat.

But it was the 26-year-old Egyptian striker's comments after featuring on the cover of the US magazine among five other stars which has impressed many.

"We need to change the way we treat women in our culture," he told Time.

"I support the woman more than I did before, because I feel like she deserves more than what they give her now, at the moment."

It led TV presenter and comedian John Oliver to hail Salah as a "better human being" than a footballer - adding: "And he's one of the best football players in the world."

Here are five other times Salah - known to his fans as the 'Egyptian King' - has impressed us: