Russian villagers try to save lost polar bear 450 miles from home

Residents of a Russian village are doing their best to save a polar bear which has ended up 450 miles from home.

It is thought the lost bear travelled all the way from his usual habitat on a floating iceberg.

Due to its journey, the polar bear is said to be “lame, exhausted and confused”, having arrived in the extreme east of the Siberian peninsula.

Experts say the bear could have lost its bearings on an ice floe which has travelled from Chukotka to the village of Tilichiki on Kamchatka, a distance of 430 miles.