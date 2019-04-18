SNP under fire over fall in college staff numbers

The number of full-time staff working at colleges in Scotland fell by 13.5% in just over a decade, according to analysis by Scottish Labour.

Figures from the Scottish Funding Council show there were 12,653 full-time equivalent (FTE) employees at colleges across the country in 2007/2008.

However by 2017/2018, the number had dropped to 10,942 – a decline of 1,711 staff.

The statistics also show the number of FTE teaching staff fell over the same period – down by 12.7% from 6,311 to 5,512.