Some of Samsung’s new folding phones are already breaking

Some of Samsung’s new folding phones appear to be breaking after just a couple of days.

Journalists who received the phones to review before the public launch said the Galaxy Fold screen started flickering and turning black before completely fizzling out.

Two journalists said they had removed a thin, protective layer from the screens that they thought was supposed to come off, but was meant to stay, although reporters from The Verge and CNBC said they left the layer on and their screens still broke.

A CNBC video shows the left side of the inside screen intermittently flashing, and the right side unresponsive.