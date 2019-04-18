Tories in denial about scale of violent crime, Jeremy Corbyn claims

The Conservative Party is in “denial” about the scale of violent crime, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has claimed. Analysis of official crime statistics by his party suggested there has been a doubling of attempted murders since the Tories came to power in 2010. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) recorded 523 attempted murders in April 2010 to March 2011 in England and Wales, but in October 2017 to September 2018 there were 1,040 – a 99% increase.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said Theresa May should listen to the people whose lives are being turned upside down by crime Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

Murders increased by 11% over the same period, and manslaughter rose by 35%. But infanticide dropped from four in 2010/11 to two in 2017/18. Earlier this week, Home Secretary Sajid Javid admitted the bloodshed on Britain’s streets has left him fearing for his children’s safety and he set out his blueprint for tackling the “national emergency” of surging violence. Mr Corbyn said: “The rising scale of violent crime is shocking and clear, but the Tories are in denial.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid admitted this week that the bloodshed on Britain’s streets has left him fearing for his children’s safety Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA