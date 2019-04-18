'This is the end of my presidency, I'm f*****' - Trump's alleged panic over Mueller's appointment as special counsel

"Oh my God, this is terrible, this is the end of my presidency, I am f*****."

These were the words spoken by President Donald Trump when he learned of Robert Mueller's appointment as special counsel to conduct an investigation into alleged collusion with Russia, according to an official report released Thursday.

Trump became angry when he was told the news by attorney general Jeff Sessions and asked "how did you let this happen, Jeff?"

Mueller's report says Trump told Sessions "you were supposed to protect me".

He went on: "Everyone tells me if you get one of these independent counsels it ruins your presidency.