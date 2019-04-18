- ITV Report
UK Weather Forecast: Temperatures rising into the Easter weekend
Plenty of warm, hazy sunshine to enjoy this afternoon. There is a bit of breeze which will keep coastal areas cooler, especially in east. Tonight will be mostly clear with only isolated fog patches, most likely across the Pennines. It won't be as cold as it was last night, although rural areas will turn a little chilly by dawn. Good Friday shapes up to be another fine sunny day. Temperatures are likely to be a little warmer.