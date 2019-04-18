Ukip candidate Carl Benjamin refuses to apologise for saying he 'wouldn’t even rape' female MP

Ukip candidate Carl Benjamin gestures during the launch of the party’s European Parliament election campaign. Credit: PA

A YouTuber-turned-Ukip candidate who said he “wouldn’t even rape” a female Labour MP has refused to apologise and insisted he was just treating women the same as men. Carl Benjamin – known to online fans as Sargon of Akkad – said he would not “apologise for my crimes against political correctness”. Ukip leader Gerard Batten appeared alongside Mr Benjamin as the launch of the party’s European election campaign on Thursday descended into chaos as journalists attempted to question the MEP candidate.

Mark Meechan, left, and Carl Benjamin during the launch of Ukip’s European Parliament election campaign. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

In combative exchanges, Mr Benjamin – who is standing for election in the South West region – told journalists: “I’m not answering your questions, I’m not apologising for anything, you dirty, dirty smear merchants.” In response to Labour MP Jess Phillips in 2016, he posted the comment “I wouldn’t even rape you, @jessphillips. #AntiRapeThreats #FeminismIsCancer” on Twitter. Reporters were repeatedly shouted down by activists as they attempted to question Mr Benjamin and Mr Batten. Challenged about the comment, Mr Benjamin said: “I think we should treat women the same as men. “That means if a woman is being a giant b***h and laughing at male suicide, I’m going to be a giant d**k back to her.” Mr Benjamin said he was standing for Ukip to campaign for free speech, adding: “I’m not going to apologise for my crimes against political correctness, I hate political correctness.” Birmingham Yardley MP Ms Phillips responded on Twitter: “Carl Benjamin will forever have whatever career he has defined by me, he will hear my name wherever he goes. “His whole political life defined by little feminist Jess, that my friends is comedy.”

