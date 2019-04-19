Arrests after boy, six, injured in ‘broad daylight’ shotgun shooting

A 24-year-old man and 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of wounding after a six-year-old boy was injured in a shooting.

Officers from West Midlands Police believe a group of men fired shots at a house in Ashbourne Road in the Eastfield area of Wolverhampton at around 4pm on Friday.

The injured boy, who was in the property at the time, has an injured back and remains in hospital in a stable condition.