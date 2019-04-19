Dissident republicans blamed after journalist shot dead in Londonderry

Lyra McKee, 29, was shot during a “terrorist incident” amid disturbances in Londonderry on Thursday evening. Credit: Facebook

Dissident republican group the New IRA was probably responsible for shooting dead a journalist in Northern Ireland, police have said. Lyra McKee, 29, was shot in the head during a “terrorist incident” amid disturbances in Londonderry on Thursday evening and died later in hospital. Prime Minister Theresa May said: “The death of Lyra McKee in last night’s suspected terrorist incident in Londonderry is shocking and truly senseless. “My deepest condolences go to her family, friends and colleagues. “She was a journalist who died doing her job with great courage.”

Ms McKee had been covering unrest in Londonderry. Credit: PA

Fellow journalist Matthew Hughes said he had been left “devastated” by the death of one of his closest friends. ‏ “I just received the heartbreaking news that my friend @LyraMcKee was murdered tonight in a terrorist incident in Derry,” he tweeted. “She was one of my closest friends. She was my mentor. She was a groomswoman at my wedding. I can’t imagine life without her, and yet now I must.” Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers were carrying out a search operation in the Creggan area of Derry. The police activity was aimed at disrupting dissident republicans ahead of this weekend’s commemoration of the 1916 Dublin uprising that led to Irish independence. More than 50 petrol bombs were thrown at officers and two cars were hijacked and set on fire.

During the unrest a gunman fired a number of shots at police, Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said. He added: “The bringing of a firearm out and firing it down a street in a residential area where they knew lots of people were standing about is a calculated and callous act and can only be designed to hurt and kill people. “Bullets stop somewhere, and on this occasion they stopped fatally.” The New IRA is an amalgam of a series of armed groups opposed to the peace process. It claimed responsibility for a number of parcel bombs sent to London and Glasgow recently.

The threat posed to police in Northern Ireland is high. It is understood Ms McKee had recently moved to Derry to live with her partner. She worked as an editor for California-based news site Mediagazer, a trade publication covering the media industry. In 2016, Forbes Magazine named her one of their 30 under 30 in media. She had been working on a new book which had been due to be published in 2020. Michelle Stanistreet, National Union of Journalists (NUJ) general secretary, said Ms McKee was one of the most promising journalists in Northern Ireland. She said: “A young, vibrant life has been destroyed in a senseless act of violence.”

A screengrab taken of the final tweet posted by 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee before she was shot Credit: PA

She added: “A bright light has been quenched and that plunges all of us in to darkness.” Mr Hamilton confirmed she was wounded and taken away in a police Land Rover to Altnagelvin Hospital but died there. He said she was a “perfectly innocent” bystander with legitimate reason for being there but had not been “actively working” as a journalist on Thursday evening. “We have now launched a murder inquiry here in the city.

“We believe this to be a terrorist act, we believe it has been carried out by violent dissident republicans, our assessment at this time is that the New IRA are most likely to be the ones behind this and that forms our primary line of inquiry. “This is a horrendous act, it is unnecessary, it is uncalled for, it is totally unjustified.” Mr Hamilton offered his “deepest sympathies” to Ms McKee’s family. He added: “But not only is it a murder of a young woman, it is an attack again on the people of this city.” A car bomb left outside a courthouse in the city exploded in January. The New IRA were blamed. Mr Hamilton said: “I stood here in January and we talked about the bomb and the act of violence against this city, and yet again we see another act of violence in this city which has had horrendous consequences and which will affect people for many, many years.”

Petrol bombs were thrown at police in Creggan, Londonderry Credit: Niall Carson/PA