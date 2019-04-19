DIY-lovers urged to take care as accidents rise

DIY-lovers are being urged to take care this bank holiday weekend as new figures show a rise in accidents caused by power tools. Data for England shows there were 4,764 admissions to NHS hospitals in 2017/18 for injuries from drills and other power tools – up 7% on the 4,446 three years earlier. A further 6,372 admissions were for people ending up in hospital after tumbling from a ladder, while 519 admissions involved an accident with a lawnmower.

The incidents involved home-owners but also people working in the building trade or gardeners. Separate figures on patients seen by hospital consultants show that men are seen more often than women. In the 12 months to March, there were 7,400 occasions when men needed consultant care after being injured by a lawnmower or tool, compared with fewer than 1,200 women. Consultants also had to help men 5,000 times after they fell from a ladder, compared with 1,260 cases involving women. The statistics were compiled by NHS Digital.

