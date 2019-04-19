Donald Trump blasts ex-advisers who claimed he tried to stop Mueller report

US president Donald Trump has struck a defiant tone after celebrating the release of the Mueller report as “a good day”.

He unleashed a volley of tweets on Friday, saying claims in the report by former administration officials that he tried numerous times to stop or influence the probe were “total bullshit”.

According to the 448-page report released on Thursday, Mr Trump discouraged witnesses from cooperating with prosecutors and prodded aides to mislead the public on his behalf to hamper the Russia probe he feared would cripple his administration.

The report’s bottom line largely tracked the findings revealed in Attorney General William Barr’s four-page memo a month ago – no Trump campaign collusion with Russia around the 2016 election but no clear verdict on obstruction.

But it added new layers of detail about Mr Trump’s efforts to thwart the investigation.