Fire breaks out at block of flats featured in Only Fools And Horses

A fire broke out at a block of flights featured as the Trotter’s home in Only Fools And Horses. Harlech Tower, in Acton, west London, was used to portray Nelson Mandela House in the opening credits of the beloved sitcom. At about 7.40pm on Thursday, firefighters were called to tackle a blaze inside a flat on the seventh floor of the 13-storey building, the London Fire Brigade said.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The tower was evacuated and about 40 people were asked to leave their homes while crews with eight fire engines dealt with the blaze, according to the fire brigade. The cause of the fire is under investigation, firefighters said. Harlech Tower is soon to be demolished as part of a £650 million regeneration of the area which will see more than 3,500 homes built. In March, a petition was launched to erect a statue of Derek “Del Boy” Trotter at the site, with comedy TV channel Gold asking Ealing Council to allow them to mark the spot.

Harlech Tower was used in Only Fools And Horses to portray the block of flats lived in by the Trotters Credit: UKTV/PA

Only Fools And Horses star John Challis, who played Boycie in the series, shared his support for the petition. Challis said: “The tower carries a lot of nostalgia for many of us – not just the cast, but everyone who has enjoyed watching the show over the years. “While we don’t want to stand in the way of any progress being made, we do want to commemorate the tower’s long-standing connection to Only Fools And Horses and its British comedy legacy. “Join me in signing Gold’s online petition calling for a plaque or Del Boy statue to be installed on site to celebrate the famous block.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.