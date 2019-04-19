John Bercow urged to allow Donald Trump to address Parliament

Commons Speaker John Bercow has been urged to allow US President Donald Trump to address Parliament if he makes a state visit to the UK this summer. Amid mounting speculation that the US leader will travel to Britain in June to coincide with the 75th anniversary of D-Day, Defence Minister Tobias Ellwood said the UK should “leverage” the visit. “D-Day represents the bedrock of our international relationships,” Mr Ellwood told the Telegraph. “As we pay tribute to a generation of brave veterans who sacrificed their lives to defend our values, we can reaffirm our commitment to step forward with our closest of allies and most crucially the US to defend those same values once again under threat.

Speaker John Bercow said addressing Parliament was ‘not an automatic right, it is an earned honour’ Credit: House of Commons/PA

“The special relationship matters. It is greater than any one individual, however controversial. “So we should leverage the US President’s state visit, including the opportunity to formally address Parliament.” In 2017 Mr Bercow sparked controversy by saying Mr Trump should not be allowed to address Parliament on his visit to the UK. The Speaker said at the time that addressing Parliament was “not an automatic right, it is an earned honour”. Just seven days after the US president’s inauguration in January 2017 the Prime Minister Theresa May flew to Washington to extend the invitation, officially on behalf of the Queen, for a state visit.

Defence Minister Tobias Ellwood said the UK should ‘leverage’the visit Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA