74-year-old man 'critically ill' after being shot with crossbow while trying to fix satellite dish

A 74-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot with a crossbow while he was trying to fix a faulty satellite dish outside his home.

The victim managed to make his way back into his address on the outskirts of Holyhead and raise the alarm shortly before 12.35am on Friday.

North Wales Police said they were later called by staff at Ysbyty Gwynedd hospital in Bangor who concluded he had been shot by a crossbow.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident near South Stack Road, which they described as a remote location.