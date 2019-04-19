- ITV Report
74-year-old man 'critically ill' after being shot with crossbow while trying to fix satellite dish
A 74-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot with a crossbow while he was trying to fix a faulty satellite dish outside his home.
The victim managed to make his way back into his address on the outskirts of Holyhead and raise the alarm shortly before 12.35am on Friday.
North Wales Police said they were later called by staff at Ysbyty Gwynedd hospital in Bangor who concluded he had been shot by a crossbow.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident near South Stack Road, which they described as a remote location.
Detective Chief Inspector Brian Kearney said: “He was outside his home as he was attempting to fix a satellite dish when he was hit.
“He managed to make his way into his home where the alarm was raised at 00:34 and colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service transported him to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor where he remains in a critical condition."
Det Ch Insp Kearney appealed for witnesses and for anyone in the area who may have private CCTV, or anybody who may have travelled along South Stack Road who may have dash cam footage.
“We are in the early stages of our investigation and are working hard to establish the circumstances behind this incident," he added.
“This is a highly unusual incident for this area and we are determined to find whoever was responsible for this as a matter of urgency.”