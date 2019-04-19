Mental health support for young to focus on social media

Advice on the healthy use of social media will be provided to young people as part of a Scottish Government strategy to improve mental health support. Funding of £90,000 will be provided for producing the advice, which will focus on Scotland-specific concerns around the use of social media and its impact on mental health raised in a new report on the issue. The Government study, published on Friday, said the mental health of young people in Scotland has worsened in recent years and the decline is particularly marked amongst adolescent girls, who were reported as having poorer mental health than boys of a similar age.

Feelings of dissatisfaction with body image, school-related pressures and disrupted sleep were identified as being some of the factors contributing to poor mental health, with girls also noted to use social media more than boys. In 2017, the Scottish Government launched a 10-year mental health strategy to provide greater support for mental health across the country and to remove any stigma and discrimination around the issue. The publication of the advice, created in partnership with young people, will form part of a range of measures aiming to improve mental health. Minister for mental health Clare Haughey said: “Social media does have the potential to be used in a hugely positive way, but we want to ensure young people are properly informed on how social media promotes unrealistic expectations. “During Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week we announced that we will be producing advice, specific to Scotland, on the healthy use of social media and screen time. “We are now committing £90,000 to carry out this work as part of a package of measures to give young people the support they need.

The study found girls use social media more often than boys Credit: PA