Police Scotland lagging behind other forces on funding, Labour claims

Police Scotland is getting a “raw deal” from the Scottish Government on funding and is lagging behind other forces, a Labour MSP has claimed.

Figures obtained by Scottish Labour from the House of Commons library show that out of 42 police forces across the UK in 2017-2018, Police Scotland was fifth from bottom for capital investment funding.

The statistics put total capital expenditure at £34.1 million for the force – working out at £1,526 for each of Police Scotland’s 22,370 employees.

Police Scotland is second only to the Metropolitan Police in the UK for staff numbers, with a total of 39,733 people employed by the London force.

The Met has total capital expenditure of £431.4 million, with an expenditure of £10,857 per employee.

West Midlands is the third largest UK force, and it had an expenditure of £1,759 per each of its 10,375 employees, totalling £18.2 million.