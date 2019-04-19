Two women die after being pulled from sea in Aberdeen

Two women have died after being pulled from the sea following a major rescue operation off a city beach.

Emergency services were called to the Esplanade in Aberdeen at 12.40am on Friday following a report that two females were in the water.

The pair were rescued from the water by the RNLI inshore lifeboat and were taken to hospital where they died.

Part of the beach was cordoned off with police tape on Friday morning and officers stood guard at the scene.