Record-breaking Easter warmth looms as cold April finally heats up

After a cold April so far - with temperatures way below average and below freezing by night with widespread frosts - it’s all change, just in the nick of time.

Thursday we saw the warmest day of the spring yet with 23C.

There’ll be a slow steady rise in temperature in the next few days, as we draw in warmer air from the Mediterranean.

Arriving in the south, the warmer feel will travel northwards leaving much of Britain with a promising Easter weekend.

Highs of 24-28C are expected through the weekend making us warmer than some of Spain, Portugal, Ibiza and Greece.