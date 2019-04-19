Record-breaking Easter warmth looms as cold April finally heats up
After a cold April so far - with temperatures way below average and below freezing by night with widespread frosts - it’s all change, just in the nick of time.
Thursday we saw the warmest day of the spring yet with 23C.
There’ll be a slow steady rise in temperature in the next few days, as we draw in warmer air from the Mediterranean.
Arriving in the south, the warmer feel will travel northwards leaving much of Britain with a promising Easter weekend.
Highs of 24-28C are expected through the weekend making us warmer than some of Spain, Portugal, Ibiza and Greece.
We could also see one of our warmest Easters on record - which is a tricky (some might say, unfair) comparison as the date changes every year.
The temperatures will be above average and almost as high as this time last year when we had our warmest April day on record with 29C.
The warm weather stayed put for much of the rest of spring and summer.
Despite bank holiday weekends having bad weather PR, all of last year’s bank holidays were warm and sunny (if at times thundery and humid).
The warm weather is expected to last into next week at this stage.
Watch this space.