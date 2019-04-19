Thinking of wife Barbara Windsor will get me round marathon – Scott Mitchell

Scott Mitchell says thinking about his wife Dame Barbara Windsor will “hopefully get me round when things start to hurt” as he tackles his first marathon. Mitchell will run the Virgin Money London Marathon on April 28 – his 56th birthday – to raise money for Dementia Revolution, a year-long campaign formed by dementia charities Alzheimer’s Society and Alzheimer’s Research UK, which is the event’s charity of the year. Dame Barbara, 81, who became a household name in Carry On films and playing pub landlady Peggy Mitchell in EastEnders, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2014.

Barbara Windsor was made a Dame by the Queen at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2016 Credit: John Stillwell/PA

“I’m really nervous but also excited,” said Mitchell. “It seems like fate as it will actually be my 56th birthday. I took that as a sign that I had to go for it.” Mitchell is running as part of the Barbara’s Revolutionaries team which also features EastEnders cast members past and present including Jake Wood (who plays Max Branning), Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale), Emma Barton (Honey Mitchell), Kelly Shirley (Carly Wicks), Tanya Franks (Rainie Cross), Jamie Borthwick (Jay Brown), Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) and Jane Slaughter (Queen Vic barmaid Tracey).

“I never thought I’d run a marathon, I’d never run before,” said Mitchell. “As the oldest person in the group, I’m surprised at how much I’ve progressed. “For me it is more about completing the marathon, no matter what the time, to show my support for Barbara and all the 850,000 other people living with dementia across the country.”

Jane Slaughter, Kellie Shirley, Jamie Borthwick, Scott Mitchell, Emma Barton and Tanya Franks are part of the Barbara’s Revolutionaries team Credit: Dementia Revolution/PA

“I have enjoyed running much more than I thought I would and I’m only disappointed I didn’t discover it sooner,” said Mitchell. “I’ve made time for my training and find it really helps me clear my head. “It’s been hard at times with illness but you just have to persevere and remember why you’re doing it.”

Barbara Windsor and Scott Mitchell at the National Television Awards in 2010 Credit: Yui Mok/PA