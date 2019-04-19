'Together in death as they were in life': Families of British couple killed in Santorini buggy crash lead tributes

The families of the British teachers killed in a buggy crash on the Greek island of Santorini have paid fresh tributes to the couple.

Milly and Toby Savill from Vauxhall, south London, had been driving the vehicle on the Profitis Ilias mountain when it fell into a 200-metre ravine on Sunday.

As he led a Good Friday service at his church in south London, Mrs Savill's father Rev Steve Coulson, told ITV News how proud he was of his 25-year-old daughter and 26-year-old son-in-law.

He said: ''My heart is bursting with pride. She was beautiful, she was funny, she was brilliant with people, she was someone everyone warmed to.

"How fantastic that we had Milly for 25 years and for us to have Toby as a son-in-law for almost two years.''

The families of the couple said they would be together in death as they were in life.