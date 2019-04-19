UK benefits system not fit for purpose, warns SNP

The UK Government spent more than £120 million on benefit and child support claimant appeal tribunals last year, sparking accusations the welfare system is “not fit for purpose”.

Figures obtained by the SNP through freedom of information laws show the Government spent £121.5 million on social security and child support tribunals in 2017/18, up 15% on the previous year.

Official statistics show of the 51,256 appeal disposals in the quarter up to December 2018, 41,171 (80%) were cleared at hearing.

Of these, 70% were found in favour of the claimant – an increase of 5% on 2016/17.

This overturn rate varied by benefit type, with Employment Support Allowance (ESA) at 74%, Personal Independence Payment (PIP) at 73%, Disability Living Allowance at 66% and Universal Credit at 58%.

A UK Government spokeswoman said more would be done to gather the evidence “to make sure that we make the right decision earlier”.