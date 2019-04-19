Weather: Warm and sunny for most but breezy on the coast

Any pockets mist and fog will clear by the afternoon to leave a fine Good Friday with long spells of sunshine.

The sunshine will occasionally appear hazy, but despite that most areas will be very warm with temperatures widely reaching the low twenties in Celsius, with some spots perhaps reaching 24 Celsius (75 F).

With a gentle onshore breeze around North Sea coasts, it will feel cooler here and other coasts will also feel a touch fresher thanks to light sea breezes, developing through the afternoon.