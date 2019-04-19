Woman, 29, dies after shots fired during unrest in Creggan

A 29-year-old woman has died after shots were fired in Londonderry, with police in Northern Ireland treating the death as a “terrorist incident”. Police in Northern Ireland have launched a murder inquiry after the death in the Creggan area of the city amid unrest on Thursday evening.

Armed police in Creggan, Londonderry Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Petrol bombs were thrown and images from the scene show vehicles alight and others burnt out. Assistant chief constable Mark Hamilton, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, said a murder inquiry had been launched after the death.

