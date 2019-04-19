Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Woman, 29, dies after shots fired during unrest in Creggan

A burning car in Creggan, Londonderry Photo: Niall Carson/PA

A 29-year-old woman has died after shots were fired in Londonderry, with police in Northern Ireland treating the death as a “terrorist incident”.

Police in Northern Ireland have launched a murder inquiry after the death in the Creggan area of the city amid unrest on Thursday evening.

Armed police in Creggan, Londonderry Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Petrol bombs were thrown and images from the scene show vehicles alight and others burnt out.

Assistant chief constable Mark Hamilton, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, said a murder inquiry had been launched after the death.

He said: “Sadly I can confirm that following shots being fired tonight in Creggan, a 29-year-old woman has been killed.

“We are treating this as a terrorist incident and we have launched a murder inquiry.”