180,000 bees kept on top of Notre Dame cathedral survived inferno

Some 180,000 bees kept in in hives on Notre Dame’s lead roof look to have been discovered alive despite the destructive blaze at the Paris cathedral.

“I am so relieved. I saw satellite photos that showed the three hives didn’t burn," Nicolas Geant, the monument’s beekeeper, told reporters.

"I thought they had gone with the cathedral.”

A French beekeeping company, Beeopic Apiculture, posted images on Instagram that showed the hives intact and bees on a gargoyle, seemingly confirming the bees had survived.