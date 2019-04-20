'His death was a kindness': Author Nicci Gerrard on what she learned from her father's dementia

Point of View is an ITV News series where we invite people to share their life experiences and what they've learned from them.

Nicci Gerrard is an author who writes bestselling novels with her husband under the name Nicci French.

She cared for her father John for over a decade as he made "a very slow slide into the darkness" that is dementia. More than 850,000 people are affected by the condition in the UK.

From witnessing his struggle with paranoia and memory loss firsthand, Nicci told ITV News how nearly five years after his death she's learning more about the disease.