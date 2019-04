Britain enjoys temperatures of up to 27C during an Easter weekend which could be 'warmest in 70 years'

People enjoy the sunshine at Boscombe beach, Dorset. Credit: PA

Britain is set for a sunny Easter bank holiday weekend, that could break national records, after temperatures almost topped 25C on Good Friday. Under fine clear skies, most Brits can enjoy “dry, sunny and very warm conditions with temperatures rising” on Saturday and Sunday to a possible 26C and “maybe a 27C” on Easter Monday, Met Office forecaster Helen Roberts said. The Met Office said it is set to be “a glorious day” in most areas, but that outbursts of rain which are expected to clip north west Scotland on Saturday will be the exception.

Boscombe beach shines bright during the warm and sunny weekend Credit: PA

Saturday saw temperatures warm enough to enjoy Britain's beaches. Credit: PA

A field of rapeseed near Skirpenbeck, Yorkshire, glows in the Easter sun. Credit: PA

She said that the top temperature for this Good Friday was 24.5C at Wiseley in Surrey, ahead of plenty of varied sunshine for the rest of the UK. Southern England and South Wales could wake up to some mist and fog, but that will burn away pretty quickly in the morning with the strong sunshine.

ITV News' Lucy Verasamy shares Saturday's glorious weather forecast

The UK’s warmest Easter temperature was the 29.4C recorded at London’s Camden Square London on Easter Saturday in 1949. The other warmest Easter weekend days include the 26.9C recorded at London’s St James’s Park on Good Friday in 2011 – when the mercury also reached 25.3C on Easter Sunday and 24C on Easter Monday, both in the Solent. Ms Roberts said that these last two top temperatures are “ones to keep an eye on and could be broken” this weekend.

Hundreds of Brits enjoy the glorious Bank Holiday sunshine. Credit: PA

A group of runners take a morning run along the sea front in Bournemouth, Dorset Credit: PA

There is “a better picture” for north west Scotland on Easter Monday as they will lose the cloud and rain, according to Ms Roberts. The 20.7C enjoyed in Aboyne, Scotland, in 2015, along with 21.6C in Brynamman, Wales, in 1984 and 19.4C in Armagh in Northern Ireland in 1924 are the top national temperatures recorded on Easter Sunday. The warmest Easter Mondays recorded nationally were the 21.4C enjoyed in Culzean Caste, Scotland, in 2014, plus the 23.2C in Nantmoor in Wales and 21.1C in Knockarevan in Northern Ireland, both in 1984.

