Columbine remembers shooting victims on 20th anniversary of massacre

Twenty years on from one of the US' worst shootings, a community is reflecting on those lost.

On the morning of April 20, 1999 two gunmen opened fire on their classmates at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado.

Dylan Klebold, 17, and Eric Harris, 18 had planned the attack for weeks. As part of their preparations for the pre-meditated murder, they filmed themselves in woodland using bowling pins as target practice.

Their victims included 12 of their classmates and one teacher. A further 21 people were injured.

The pair later took their own lives in the school's library before they could be apprehended by authorities.