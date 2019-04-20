- ITV Report
Suicide bomber rocks Afghan capital ministry building
A suicide bomber has rocked Afghanistan's capital city, leading to a gun fight with security forces.
Officials revealed a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the telecommunications ministry in Kabul, which allowed over attackers to enter the compound.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Both Taliban insurgents and ISIS have both claimed attacks in Kabul prior to Saturday's attack.
It would have marked the first time that Taliban and Kabul government officials sat together to negotiate an end to the war in Afghanistan and a withdrawal of US troops.
A spokesman for the interior ministry said security forces were locked in an ongoing siege.
They added that they had shot and killed two other suicide bombers before they could reach their designated attack zone.
The spokesman said: “The area is surrounded by the Afghan security forces and a gun battle is going on with unknown number of attackers."
Wahidullah Mayar, spokesman for the public health ministry, said that so far six wounded people have been evacuated to hospitals. There are three women among the wounded, he added.
Live footage from local TV shows government employees fleeing the neighbouring information and culture ministry buildings, with some climbing out through the windows.
Security forces have blocked all roads accessing the site.