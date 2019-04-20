- ITV Report
Two teenagers arrested for terror offences over murder of journalist Lyra McKee
Two men have been arrested in connection to the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.
The suspects, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested under the Terrorism Act.
The men have been taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.
Police have blamed the dissident republican group the New IRA for the killing of the 29-year-old reporter.
Ms McKee, 29, was hit by a bullet as she watched the rioting in the Creggan area of Londonderry, Northern Ireland, on Thursday night.
The Police Service in Northern Ireland released footage of the moment leading up to Ms McKee's death on Friday night.
In the grainy footage, a hooded gunman can be seen peering round a building before taking aim and firing.
In other images on the video released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Ms McKee is identified in the crowd watching the late night disturbances in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Thursday.
She is seen to get her mobile phone, stand on tip-toes and take a picture above the heads of the people in front of her.
As the footage moves on, the masked figure of the gunman is spotted front on lurking by the corner of a building.
Ms McKee was standing near a police vehicle and was fatally wounded, hit in the head.
She was taken to hospital by officers but later died.
CCTV footage also shows an individual picking up something from the ground on the same corner - possibly shell casings from the firearm.
There is no suggestion the men arrested are seen in the video released by the PSNI.
Addressing Ms McKee's suspected killers, Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin told a press conference in Londonderry on Friday afternoon: "This was not done to further any cause – this will have achieved nothing other than to plunge a family into grief."