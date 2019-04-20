Two teenagers arrested for terror offences over murder of journalist Lyra McKee

Journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead on Thursday night. Credit: Family photo

Two men have been arrested in connection to the murder of journalist Lyra McKee. The suspects, aged 18 and 19, have been arrested under the Terrorism Act. The men have been taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Police have blamed the dissident republican group the New IRA for the killing of the 29-year-old reporter. Ms McKee, 29, was hit by a bullet as she watched the rioting in the Creggan area of Londonderry, Northern Ireland, on Thursday night. The Police Service in Northern Ireland released footage of the moment leading up to Ms McKee's death on Friday night.

In the grainy footage, a hooded gunman can be seen peering round a building before taking aim and firing. In other images on the video released by the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Ms McKee is identified in the crowd watching the late night disturbances in the Creggan area of Londonderry on Thursday.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Lyra McKee. Credit: PA

She is seen to get her mobile phone, stand on tip-toes and take a picture above the heads of the people in front of her. As the footage moves on, the masked figure of the gunman is spotted front on lurking by the corner of a building. Ms McKee was standing near a police vehicle and was fatally wounded, hit in the head.

Lyra McKee, 29, was shot during a “terrorist incident” amid disturbances in Londonderry on Thursday evening. Credit: FACEBOOK