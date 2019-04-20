More racist abuse directed at footballers supporting #Enough social media boycott

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling was among those players to be abused. Credit: PA

Players who took part in the #Enough campaign for a 24-hour social media boycott in protest at online racial abuse received further insults in response to their posts, the Professional Footballers' Association has revealed. The union intended to display a show of solidarity with its members who have been targeted, as well as a demand to social media organisations and the game's authorities that more needs to be done. Following the boycott, which started from 9am on Friday and had been backed by professionals throughout the English game, social media platforms issued responses to highlight their efforts to combat abuse. Nevertheless, the PFA said on Saturday there had been more abuse directed at some of those involved in supporting the campaign.

"Yesterday, some members received racist abuse on their #Enough posts," said the PFA. "When these incidents were reported, the response from social networks was - again - unacceptable," the players' union said in a post on Twitter. "In the coming days, we will be inviting players to report any racist abuse they have received to us. We will collate it and share it with social platforms to demonstrate the impact of their lack of action. "We will be requesting meetings with each of the social platforms as a matter of priority. Meetings with the FA and government are planned for next month. "This is a first step in a larger player-led campaign to tackle racism and demand meaningful change."

Danny Rose has said he can't wait to quit because of the racist abuse he's suffered. Credit: PA