Oscar-nominated director John Singleton in intensive care after stroke

Oscar-nominated director John Singleton is in intensive care after suffering a stroke.

The film-maker, known for movies including Boyz n The Hood, Shaft and 2 Fast 2 Furious, fell ill on Wednesday, his family said.

Singleton, 51, is now in hospital "under great medical care", they said.

The statement said: "On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital.

"John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care."