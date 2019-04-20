Teachers at risk over ineffective approach to problem pupils, says union

More than two-thirds of teachers responding to a union survey have said they believe poor pupil behaviour is a widespread problem at their school. Almost 700 teachers responded to the survey teaching union NASUWT carried out in Scotland between February and this month. A total of 67% of the 673 respondents said poor pupil behaviour was a widespread problem at their school.

NASUWT believes ways of dealing with the disruptive pupils in schools such as restorative behaviour strategies have left teachers “increasingly vulnerable to verbal and physical abuse”. These strategies may include “restorative conversations” with children in response to poor behaviour. The union has also criticised pupils with additional support needs being placed in mainstream schools without the support they need. NASUWT members from Scotland moved a motion at the union’s annual conference in Belfast calling for all schools to adopt a zero tolerance approach to violent and disruptive pupil behaviour. The motion also states key contributors to an “increase in pupil indiscipline” include the “deplorable” introduction of behaviour management strategies, such as restorative behaviour; a presumption of mainstreaming for pupils with behavioural problems and “cuts to special provision, specialist support services and funding”.

Chris Keates, NASUWT general secretary, called for action to protect teachers Credit: Paul Faith/PA