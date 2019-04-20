Thousands of mental health patients to receive job-hunting support

Thousands more people with mental health problems are to receive support finding a job, it has been announced. A scheme aiming to help patients hoping to get back into work will be rolled out to 28 new local NHS areas, NHS England said. Around 55,000 people could have access to the service every year in five years’ time, it added.

Prime Minister Theresa May says the scheme will help make the UK a world leader in the care of people with mental ill health Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

Prime Minister Theresa May said: “Helping those with mental ill health back into work is one of the best ways to ensure their health and happiness in the long-term. “This scheme is another important step forward in achieving that goal. “The Government is working hard to ensure genuine parity of esteem between physical and mental health conditions, and our long-term plan will make the NHS a world leader in the care and support we provide to those who need it.” Access to the Individual Placement Support (IPS) service is expected to double to 20,000 people per year by 2020-21 and help 55,000 annually by 2023-24, NHS England said. Patients who want to return to work can be referred by their doctor or a mental health professional, or self-refer. Under the scheme, they receive advice from employment specialists, as well as tips on finding a job and preparing for interviews. The experts can also search for jobs on a patient’s behalf to help find suitable roles.

